JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte man charged with the murder of his wife will appear for a pretrial conference on March 31 at 9 a.m. in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Joseph Carmen Borgia III, 37, will appear with his attorneys before Judge John Potter as the court makes final preparations for a jury trial that is set to begin Monday, April 13, at 9 a.m. It is scheduled to last five days.
Borgia has been charged with murder, two counts of neglect of a dependent where a situation endangers the dependents, and possession of marijuana.
Borgia was arrested after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Whispering Woods Drive in DeMotte on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
At approximately 8:25 p.m., Keener Fire Department was notified of a residential structure fire in that area. Multiple fire units, medics and deputies responded to the scene.
Instead of fire, units on the scene found a deceased woman, identified as 35-year-old Amanda Borgia, of DeMotte. An investigation concluded she had died from stab wounds received while she was inside the residence. Her body was taken into custody by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office for a forensic investigation.
Joseph Borgia was found outside the residence with his two young children. According to reports, he had blood residue on his person and was “in a highly agitated state.” The children were immediately taken into protective custody until Child Protective Services arrived.
Borgia was arrested at approximately 8:45 p.m. and incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center without bond on initial charges of murder, domestic battery and child neglect.
According to police, Borgia himself was responsible for the report of a fire at the residence and was a former volunteer firefighter.
The case was originally set for trial on Dec. 11, 2018, then moved to Jan. 7, 2020. But after multiple motions and continuances, a jury trial was reset for April 13, 2020.