Four Regional School Art Shows Jan. 25-April 7
Over 750 K-12 students and their art teachers from the Jasper and Newton counties participated in art exhibitions of students’ work at the Lillian Fendig Gallery. Two elementary, one middle school, and one high school exhibitions were held. PAC thanks Hillcrest Dental and the Jasper-Newton Foundation for their generous sponsorship. It also thanks the First Presbyterian Church for allowing it to have three awards programs in the church’s lovely sanctuary and Kelley Spurgeon for coordinating all shows. Opening receptions were well attended and appreciated by all involved.
2nd Annual PAC Member Show April 23-May 16
The second annual PAC Member Show exceeded expectations in meeting the group’s goal in providing and expanding exhibition opportunities for 35 PAC artists at all levels of development.
Rock the Arts Festival June 22
PAC’s sixth annual music and art festival was held in Potawatomi Park in Rensselaer. Five bands performed, 16 art market vendors, two theatre acts and local food, beer, and wine to enjoy. There was also new and old interactive games, art and music. The festival was well attended (estimated 1,200 people) and the council hopes the festival continues to grow.
Art at Tippecanoe River State Park June 7-9
Eighteen artists had 344 interactions with the public that took place in and around the nature center in Winamac. Activities included needle felting, stone painting, Japanese Fish Printing, pour painting, thumb printing, clay pinch pottery, stone jewelry making, nature photography, canvas painting, creating recycled materials bird feeders, and plein air painting. Evaluations were completed by the artists. Park staff was also asked for feedback and they shared that they were excited about the event. Outcomes were that the public observed and created art in and around the park’s nature center. Artists enjoyed observing the joy of participants as they created art with their families.
Carnegie Quilters 25 Years July 2-August 15
The Carnegie Quilters 2019 show celebrated 25 years of quilting and community service. It featured the group of quilters and area quilters by showing a variety of quilts – large and small, hand and machine quilted – and other needlework and needlework related collections. Also displayed were quilts made for Birthright and Cristos Center and quilts made by the Trinity United Methodist Blanket Ministry
Farmers Market Art Night July 30
Farmers Market Art Night included five plein air painters around the Jasper County Courthouse painting their favorite views. Music in the gazebo accompanied their work for two hours. It was a small but lovely event.
Artist Teachers Show August 25-September 26
The Prairie Arts Council held an artist teacher exhibition. This exhibit was held to show appreciation for area art teachers. Art teachers included were students pursuing a career in art education, teachers in the classroom and retired teachers. There were 21 artists showing over 75 pieces ranging from mixed media, sculpture, drawings, paintings and more. This diverse artwork showed the talent of the teachers, with over 100 people visiting the show.
Alternative High School Art Classes 2019
Nineteen artists from Prairie Arts Council & Jasper County Art League taught an art class for 22 weeks through the school year to Alternative School programs at both Rensselaer Community High School and Kankakee Valley Middle School. There was a positive shift in students’ self-esteem and self-expression. Teachers were deeply touched by working with the youth, many who came from difficult backgrounds. Painting, tie dye t-shirts, Healing with Art, jewelry, calligraphy, wool felting and more were taught.
Jasper County Art League’s “A Favorite Place”
From Oct. 4 to Nov. 2, the show featured 2-D and 3-D pieces and included photos, fiber art, found object installations and paintings. A nice crowd enjoyed the show on opening night with attendees chatting with artists about motivations for their “favorite place” piece of art.
Holiday Art Show & Sale Nov. 8 & 9
This show featured fine arts, fine crafts and artisan foods by 14 regional artists. Over 150 shoppers enjoyed the art, with music by Maia and Dan Hawthorn and wine by Carpenter Creek.
Northern Region Artists Nov. 24- Jan. 2
Prairie Arts Council concluded a year of showcasing the art of special groups of artists in the region. For the final exhibition of 2019, the council invited outstanding artists in northwest Indiana to exhibit one or two works. Twenty-five artists exhibited over 50 works in an outstanding exhibition.