JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 231 will be closed between State Road 110 and State Road 14 beginning Monday, June 8.
The closure is for a small structure replacement, which will occur 0.25 miles south of State Road 110 (between State Road 110 and County Road 800).
The project is expected to be completed in the late afternoon on Friday, June 12.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 110/10, I-65 and State Road 14.