JASPER COUNTY — Communities in Jasper County and elsewhere are dismissing ambulance rides to hospitals primarily in fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes individuals who need their current medical conditions not COVID-related addressed, said Phoenix Paramedic Solutions regional manager Bob Miller.
“Over the past month or so, one thing that has become increasingly more apparent is that the volume of people that are calling 911 or going to the hospital has decreased exponentially,” Miller said. “In fact, EMS services have seen a drop in patient transports in the area of 50 to 70 percent. Not just in Rensselaer, but across the state of Indiana as well as the country.”
Miller said the public should feel confident in calling for a transport in all medical cases.
“The fact is that people just don’t stop getting sick,” he said. “They stop seeking treatment out of fear that they may contract COVID-19 or that they can’t afford their medicines due to being laid off.
“These conditions, if left untreated, may result in more severe medical conditions that could prove to be fatal due to the delay.”
Miller penned a release that states EMS personnel and his company in particular are taking precautions before, during and after receiving a call for transport.
He said the Phoenix staff responds to emergencies with the proper protective gear, which includes gloves, glasses or goggles and masks “at an absolute minimum.”
If a patient is potentially positive or confirmed positive with the coronavirus, EMS personnel wear gowns or Ty-vex suits in response. Miller added that after patient contact, the ambulance is sprayed down and decontaminated with a mister and a specific type of disinfectants designed to kill COVID-19 and other viruses or germs.
The ambulance and all equipment is also wiped down no matter the symptom.
“This misting is also done at least once every 24 hours even if no patient is transported,” Miller added.
He ensures that an ambulance ride for medical treatment is both safe and swift.
“We would like to remind and encourage all of you that if you have chronic medical conditions, develop medical problems such as chest pain or diabetic emergencies and many other medical conditions, to call 911 and seek immediate treatment,” Miller said.
First responders, doctors and nurses everywhere are taking precautions in a number of ways to deal with COVID-related and non-COVID-related conditions.
“Healthcare providers in Jasper County, whether it is your ambulance providers, hospital or your primary care doctor, are taking all the steps that we possible can to make sure you are safe while in our care,” Miller said. “Please make sure that you are getting the care that you need to make sure that you remain healthy during this time.”