MOROCCO — A Newton County COVID-19 Relief fund has been created by the Newton County Council, and an additional $100,000 has been appropriated to help workers in the county who have been negatively affected by the epidemic.
The Newton County Commissioners asked for $500,000 in landfill money for miscellaneous emergencies to cover any upcoming costs related to COVID-19.
The council did not approve the full amount but did vote to put $100,000 into the commissioners’ emergency fund to be used for the joint program between the United Way, Newton County, Newton County Economic Development, and the Jasper Newton Foundation. The final details of the program are still be ironed out but its goal is to help displaced workers in Newton County who can apply for one-time assistance for their household.
The council also approved to put $60,000 back into the commissioners’ emergency fund to reimburse it for costs already occurred concerning COVID-19.
EMA Director Ray Chambers informed the council that the money spent has gone to cover the costs of sneezeguards, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), face shields, hand sanitizers, computers and communication equipment for the mobile command center. Chambers also added that the county will be reimbursed by FEMA for some of these costs.
Some council members were hesitant to put the entire $500,000 that was requested into the commissioners’ emergency fund.
“I am not in favor of writing a blank check,” said Councilmember Michael Mark. “I have reservations since we are having to pay Baker Tilly to go back through and track what are bridge bonds funds were spent on because it wasn’t tracked by the department heads and county executives.”
Councilmember Pat Mulligan added, “I don’t think we should give $500,000 in one jump here but I do agree more money will probably be needed.”
Councilmember Abbey Rossiter suggested setting up a COVID-19 relief fund or line item in the emergency fund to be used to cover costs relating to the epidemic while also making it easy to track the expenses when it comes time for federal reimbursement,
“You are absolutely right Abbey,” Chambers said. “When FEMA comes back to reimburse and the money all comes from one fund it will be so much easier. It will be good to have all the money in one place because I have a feeling this will rear its head again.”
The council was unanimous when voting to create a COVID-19 relief line item in the commissioners’ budget and fund it with $100,000.
Other COVID-19 news from the council meeting May 8, included the creation of a part-time cleaning person for the courts to comply with guidelines handed down by the Indiana Supreme Court. The guidelines call for additional cleaning and sanitizing after each hearing in both courts.
The temporary part-time cleaning position will work 30 hours a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May 18 until July 4. The position will be reviewed in July.
A letter from the North Newton School Corporation requesting a $150,000 advance in its tax disbursement was discussed.
“This is not an uncommon request, but it doesn’t happen every year,” said Council President Scott Carlson.
The issue was brought up because several elected officials were not aware this had been done before and wanted to know the reason behind it.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe informed the council that the school corporation usually gets their spring tax disbursement mid-summer, and they are asking for an advance on a portion of what they receive to help with cash flow and with summer projects.
“This is something that is encouraged by the Indiana School Board Association, we are not in dire straights financially,” added Rowe. “We have a healthy rainy day account and this has nothing to do with COVID-19. We also wanted to start the discussion with the county on how tax payments are looking this year with the extended deadline.”