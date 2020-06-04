Newton County officials have decided to cancel the 2020 Newton County Fair, which was scheduled for July 11-17.
Officials announced their decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the fair’s Facebook page Thursday, saying, “After hours of discussion with the representation from the Newton County Council, Newton County Emergency Management, Newton County Commissioners, Health Department, and Purdue Extension, the Newton County Fair Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Newton County Fair scheduled for July 11-17. Newton County Fair sponsored events and activities will not be held this fair season.
“With 100 years of traditions, we are deeply saddened to make this decision. We feel that the risks are too high at this uncertain time to continue as we had planned. As we debated this difficult decision, the fair board members contemplated the community’s safety and the fair association’s financial stability.
“The Newton County 4-H Council has proposed plans to have a live 4-H show that is closed to the public. The council is currently waiting for the approval of the safety plan from Purdue Extension. The Newton County Fair Board is supporting this opportunity for our community’s youth and is prepared to help support them and their hard work.
“The Newton County Fair Board is currently working to make the 2021 fair a memorable experience. Mark your calendars for next year, July 10-16 and stay tuned to the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair Facebook page and website.”
The fair celebrated its 100th year in 2019.