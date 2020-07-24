JASPER COUNTY — Two livestock shows will get under way after the weekend at the 4-H fair, with goats and swine taking top billing on Monday and Tuesday.
Show day arrival for the swine show on Monday, July 27, is between 5-9 a.m., with the first gilts show to begin at 11 a.m. The barrows show is set for Wednesday.
4-H officials notified families last week that they will not be allowed to pick their pens prior to the fair. Instead, each pen will be assigned by random drawing and each 4-Her will receive one pen.
The pen is to be used for both the Monday and Wednesday shows. Families are asked to clean out their pen/pens when packing up at the end of the show on Wednesday.
Social distancing will be important in the barns. The swine project leaders did their best to “checker board” families throughout both barns.
During check in, 4-Hers are asked to have their swine affidavit and registration papers ready. Officials will be checking ear notches, RFID tags and registration papers as the pigs come off the trailer.
Here are some other guidelines for the swine shows. Scott Bachert serves as the swine barn superintendent.
• There will be no hoses in the wash racks. If you need to wash your pigs prior to the show, please provide your own hose. When you are done washing your pigs, take your hose with you. Try to leave an empty wash rack between families for distancing purposes. Project leaders are making plans to have additional wash racks available at multiple locations outside the barns.
• Pigs need to come ready to show as much as possible. No clipping and remember there will be limited use of the wash racks on show days.
• A make-up ring will be used on the south end of the Show Arena with at least two entry points. The ring will be used by the exhibitors and their pigs only. Parents and family members will be required to be on the outside of the ring and hand stuff over the fence to the exhibitor as needed. Remember to practice social distancing.
• The show ring will be at the north end of the Show Arena. There will be no placing pens in the show ring this year. The class size will also be limited from 7-11 head to 5-8.
• Swine project leaders plan to have volunteers stationed at every gate. These volunteers will open and shut gates so that the exhibitor does not touch any surfaces.
• All volunteers will be wearing face masks. Exhibitors will be required to have a face mask in place when they reach the make-up ring. Masks will be worn at all times inside the show ring.
• Please refrain from shaking the hand of the judge.
• There will be showmanship classes offered on each show day and they will occur at the end of the shows. You can do showmanship both days if you prefer and since the same judge will used for both shows, he will pick who represents the Swine Barn in the Supreme Showman competition.
2020 GOAT SHOW
Tuesday, July 28
The entry process and check-in will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with the goats in place and checked by 8 a.m., according to sheep show superintendent Tom Moore.
Weigh-in for wethers and market does will be held from 8-9 a.m. “We will try to weigh all goats from one family at a time so that we can disinfect the scale between families,” Moore said.
The goat show will begin at 10 a.m. in the south end of the Show Arena, with dairy goats. Meat goats will follow.
The pygmy goats will be shown in the north end of the arena at 12 p.m.
Show order will be the same as in past years and officials will try to follow that order as closely as possible. Classes will be posted in the goat barn and the show arena, but there will not be any show programs available for the public or 4-H members, Moore said.
“There will not be a rate of gain contest this year since we were unable to conduct a weigh in,” he added.
“We are allowing stands and blowers,” Moore said. “They can be set up alongside some of the other barns to allow access to electricity.”
Pens in the barns will be used for those who cannot show off trailers. More goats will be placed in pens to keep a pen open between families for social distancing purposes.
Here are some other guidelines for this year’s show:
• Officials ask that there be no pen decorations put up since the animals will be allowed in the barns for one day.
• Clipping should be done ahead of time so that officials can keep the show as simple as possible. Make sure to have your animal washed and ready to go. “I do understand that they can get dirty on the trailer ride, so the wash racks will be open for quick rinses and touch-up cleaning,” Moore said.
• If you plan on using a wash rack, you will need to bring your own hose and maintain social distancing of 6 feet with other 4-H members.
• It is suggested that exhibitors bring the number of animals they can efficiently show in a condensed show day.
• While they are in the make-up ring and Show Arena, 4-H members, volunteers, and judges will be required to wear a face covering since it will be difficult to maintain proper social distancing at all times.
• As soon as exhibitors are done showing (make sure that you don’t have to come back in for a champion drive), they are free to go once their pen or trailer space has been cleaned out. Show officials are currently planning on having an out truck available.
• If exhibitors want to send an animal on the out truck that hasn’t been weighed for the market shows, they will need to make sure that they get a weight for them in the morning.
• Show officials will also be having a donation-type auction. Please refer to the email that was sent out to 4-H families on June 30 for that information, Moore said.