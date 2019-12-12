“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” “Simply having a wonderful Christmas time!” “Have a holly-jolly Christmas! It’s the best time of the year.” “Christmas time is here—Happiness and cheer!”
To be honest, not so much this year, for the third time. Some of you reading this know why I say this: this will be the third Christmas without our youngest. To be sure, there are a lot of folks all around us for whom also this will be true. How many tragedies have we witnessed all around us — some “far away”, perhaps easier to hold at a distance from our own hearts, like horrible shootings in various places and the lives lost in hurricanes and other tragedies that made the news; but also some too disturbingly close. I understand something more directly now, which I intellectually knew before but simply couldn’t truly “relate” to fully until a couple years ago. The very happiness and cheer of the season can make the season darker and sadder for many.
I do have blessings to bring me joy, of course. There’s still family I hope to see during the holidays, including two very precious boys named Aaron and Brendan. But no matter who’s with us, the house will be too empty, anyway. There will be an empty stocking hanging with the full ones. The lights and decorations and tree will be put up, (it still isn’t done!), but doing it will simply remind me that I am missing the last of my “in-home” helpers for all that.
The last couple of years at this time, I’ve had on my mind more than for a long time, (more than ever, really) a sermon of my dad’s that I borrowed and rewrote for my congregation way back in 2001. And it really does sum up why Christmas is still worth all the work and bother. The title was “Nevertheless, a Happy Christmas.” The idea came to my dad when my folks got a Christmas card one year that had no other poem or sentiment (or even Bible verse, if I understood correctly) than those words: Nevertheless, a happy Christmas.
Why? Why can even the grieving nevertheless, have even a merry and blessed (as in the “Beatitudes” — “blessed are the poor in spirit,” and so forth), even in the midst of and in the face of the pain and sorrow of the empty spaces in our homes this Christmas?
Because of Christmas, actually! Because Christmas is about nothing other than the amazing Truth that God Himself came to join us in all our misery of sin, sorrow, and death, even as our true human Brother. Christmas is the beginning of the Answer to the empty space, the pain of gravestones, the worries about the sorrows and health for ourselves and other loved ones. God the Son Himself is With Us. It is He that is born to the virgin Mary, under those rather unfitting circumstances.
And He was born under those circumstances, even born under the Law, so that He might go under its just condemnation upon us for us—in our place. He is God With Us every step of the way. He is conceived within the womb of Mary in order to be With both the out-of-wedlock pregnant mother and her unborn child, to redeem them both from their sin—and don’t forget the sinful father, too! And His “With-us-ness” continues throughout the pains of all of life. He is even With Us into and through death itself. He even went into the grave with us. The Psalmist says, “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence? If I ascend into heaven, You are there; If I make my bed in the grave, behold, You are there.”
That infant on Mary’s lap, that man hanging dead on the cross, then wrapped in strips of cloth and laying in the tomb; He is The great Nevertheless of God Himself, for us. For He has risen from the dead, to be the Guarantee and firstfruits of all who sleep in Him.
Yes, Christmas will hurt this year, and it will each year. Nevertheless, I know it will still be a merry and blessed Christmas—because Christmas is about Jesus, who will Someday remove all pain and sorrow, every last bit of the results of sin, and even death, forever.
Nevertheless, a merry, a blessed Christmas to you all!