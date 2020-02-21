RENSSELAER — Thanks to Rensselaer Primary School second-grader Hadley Korniak, kids will find their experience less boring as patients at Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent’s in Indianapolis.
Korniak, the daughter of Kent and Beth Korniak, organized a toy drive this month, asking Primary pre-school, kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students to bring new toys, coloring books and board games to the school, They were then placed in big boxes near the main office to be donated to the children’s hospital.
Korniak met with Primary principal Jen Norris over lunch one day to share her proposed idea, said second-grade teacher Andrea Maienbrook.
“Hadley made the flyer that went home with each student encouraging them to join in with a donation,” Maienbrook said.
The drive was initially set for the week of Feb. 10-14, but poor weather pushed kids out of school on Thursday and Friday last week. So the drive was extended to include this week.
The toys, which total around 70 or more, will likely be taken to Indianapolis over the Feb. 22 weekend.
“I was very happy that we got this much,” Korniak said while looking at the pile of toys stacked in the corner of the school.
Korniak said she got the idea after visiting her younger brother, Gus, who had a couple of surgeries at the children’s hospital.
“I was thinking of the kids in the hospital,” she said. “I thought they would be bored sitting there and wanted to give them something to do.”
Stuffed animals, puzzles, baby dolls and action figures were among other items kids at the Primary school brought for the toy drive.