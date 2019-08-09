RENSSELAER — The Jasper Newton Foundation is hosting a Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship information night on Monday night, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer.
The center is located at 301 N. Van Rensselaer St. The meeting is open to parents and students who are interested in applying for the scholarship. They must either live in or attend school in Jasper or Newton County to be eligible to apply for the scholarship through the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Seniors in the Class of 2020 who are expecting to be in the top 25 percent of their class should plan to attend with a parent.
The meeting will cover the goal of the scholarship, the essay question, and walk students through the process and the timeline of this scholarship. This meeting is not mandatory, but it is a great time to ask questions.
The information packet we create for that meeting will be shared digitally with each guidance office we serve and will be available to parents if you ask.
If you have any questions, please contact Ashley Hughes, Program Director at Jasper Newton Foundation, at (219) 866-5899