RENSSELAER — Van Elementary fifth-grader Delilah Mohler correctly spelled 16 words Friday on her way to a Spelling Bee championship.
Mohler won the 2020 title by spelling the word “disturbance.” Kynadie Witherington, a fourth-grader, placed second and Tyler Kingman, a third-grader, was third in the annual event.
A total of 14 spellers duked it out for this year’s title. Each speller was a winner of their classroom and participated in the school-wide final.
Other words Mohler managed to tackle included: greedy, vividly, dainty, waited, usual, reasonable, tampered, extremely, dispute, abated, brambles, differed, disinfectant, rookie and trombone.
Mohler is a student in Wes Radtke’s classroom.