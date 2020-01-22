Spelling Bee top 3

Finishing among the top three at this year’s Spelling Bee contest at Van Elementary School were (L to R) Tyler Kingman, third place; Delilah Mohler, first place; Kynadie Witherington, second place.

RENSSELAER — Van Elementary fifth-grader Delilah Mohler correctly spelled 16 words Friday on her way to a Spelling Bee championship.

Mohler won the 2020 title by spelling the word “disturbance.” Kynadie Witherington, a fourth-grader, placed second and Tyler Kingman, a third-grader, was third in the annual event.

A total of 14 spellers duked it out for this year’s title. Each speller was a winner of their classroom and participated in the school-wide final.

Other words Mohler managed to tackle included: greedy, vividly, dainty, waited, usual, reasonable, tampered, extremely, dispute, abated, brambles, differed, disinfectant, rookie and trombone.

Mohler is a student in Wes Radtke’s classroom.

