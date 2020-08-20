RENSSELAER — A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of Judy Moore.
A jury trial began Tuesday and was scheduled to last three days, but the proceedings were cut short Thursday morning by Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey.
Moore was charged with the murder of her step-mother Trula Alliss in 2015. Charges were later dismissed without prejudice in January of 2017, but new evidence in the case gave the county’s prosecutor’s office reason to recharge Moore in December of 2019.
Moore faced charges of murder (Level 1 felony), voluntary manslaughter (Level 2 felony), involuntary manslaughter (Level 5 felony), battery (Level 5 felony) and obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony).
Alliss, 77, was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment at 989 B-Mar by a neighbor. After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault posses a substantial risk of death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
A grand jury at that time returned charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice against Moore, but due to lack of evidence in the case, Moore was released from the Jasper County Jail in the fall of 2016.