RENSSELAER — Memories Alive officials have named the eight people who will be recognized at this year’s event, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.
Costumed actors will portray Faith Shedd Watson, Lt. John Hudson, John Edward Alter, Nello Lunghi, Theodore Knorr, Sarah Chilcote Sigler, Nellie Donigan Reynolds and Moses Leopold as they stand near the cemetery plots and headstones of those they portray.
The plots are located on the west side of Weston Cemetery, west of the creek.
The third annual Memories Alive event will be split into two sessions. The first, designed for the mobility challenged, will be held at 11 a.m. in the Hall Shelter at Brookside Park with the actors making their presentations.
Seating is limited because of the need to space out chairs.
The second session will be held at 2 p.m. and groups will circulate through the eight stations at Weston Cemetery. Please meet at the Hall Shelter prior to 2 p.m.
There will be no golf carts this year.
Advance tickets are $10 ($5 children under 12) and are available at Brown’s, Jordan’s and Willow Switch.
On the day of the walk, tickets are $12 and $6.
Last year, Memories Alive officials sold over 140 tickets.
Vintage Views for Summer 2020
The most recent issue of Vintage Views is now available for purchase.
The Summer 2020 edition features stories on George Tonner, Claussen Equipment, Lefty Clark and sports legend George Zorich.
Chuck Tilton will provide a story on “Rensselaer As I Remember” and the 95th annual Jasper County Fair will be recognized. The Class of 2020 will also be honored.
Also included in the issue are Pigs on Parade, a pictorial time capsule from the 1970s and an Athletes of the Past section.