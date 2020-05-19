JASPER COUNTY — Are you missing physical items from your library? Then make a pit stop at JCPL for Curbside Service.
If you would like a certain book, magazine, movie, etc., reserve them online at www.myjcpl.org or call your local library – Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774 to reserve your items.
Library staff will gather the items you request and place holds on the items that are not currently available. They will need 24 hours to gather all available items.
Once the items you have on hold are available for pick-up, you will be notified. Bring your library card and pick up the items when you are ready.
Curbside schedules for each library will be as follows:
• DeMotte Library Curbside Service available:
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
• Wheatfield Library Curbside Service available:
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Rensselaer Library Curbside Service available:
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
Once you arrive at the library for curbside pick-up, please open your trunk/hatch and call the library number posted on the sign. Verify your library card number (or your address on file).
Library staff will bring your materials out to your vehicle and place them in your trunk/hatch. Once the staff member is a safe distance away for social distancing feel free to close your trunk/hatch.
Please return any library materials you plan to return in the book drop or AV drop yourself. We will be unable to get the items you are returning out of your trunk/hatch for you.
If you are feeling sick in any way, we kindly ask that you refrain from using curbside services. Schedule is subject to change.
For more information please visit our website at www.myjcpl.org.