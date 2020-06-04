JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that State Road 114 will be closed to through traffic from I-65 to U.S. 231 beginning Monday, June 8.
Crews will be completing concrete patching in this area, which is needed to repair the roadway before a resurfacing project can begin.
INDOT crews recently completed sidewalk patching throughout the city as part of the resurfacing project. Patching occurred at every side street that intersects with 114 through Rensselaer.
Crews will then apply concrete patching on 114 with the repaving project to follow.
Town & Country Paving in DeMotte was awarded the paving contract. The project is estimated to cost $2,382,343.
The road is expected to reopen by Saturday, June 13, but future closures will be needed for concrete patching in downtown Rensselaer and for the resurfacing project.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will utilize I-65 and U.S. 231.