JASPER COUNTY — Amzie Maienbrook of Rensselaer has been selected as a summer intern at the Jasper County Airport.
Maienbrook, who will be a junior at Rensselaer Central High School this fall, was picked over eight other “extremely qualified” applicants in the Airport Management Internship Program, said airport manager Ray Seif.
“Within the next two months, Amzie will learn all about aviation including managing and operating a general aviation airport,” Seif said.
The internship program — which is the first of its kind at the airport — is designed to give students exposure to airport management, operations, safety, maintenance, and the airport’s regulatory organizational structure. The goal is to allow students the opportunity to help identify what he or she would like to specialize in post-graduation.
The intern will learn the needs of an airport in the day-to-day operations dealing with tenants, transient traffic, and other airport administration, Seif said.
Additionally, the intern will be expected to accurately complete assigned projects and tasks in relation to aviation management.
The program was open to high school junior and senior students in Jasper County.