JASPER COUNTY — Seven Jasper County residents — all Republicans — will vie for three County Council At-Large seats at this year’s primary.
Andy Andree, Jeffrey DeYoung, Shawn Holm-Hansen, Brian Moore, John Price, Brett Risner and Jeff Spurgeon II announced their candidacy this winter. Andree and Risner are current members of the council and will run for re-election.
Gerritt DeVries, who currently holds the other at-large seat, announced last month that he will not seek re-election.
The public had until noon on Friday, Feb. 7 to announce their candidacy. The primary election is set for May 5, 2020.
The only other county position to be contested at the primary is recorder, with Republican candidates Kimberly Grow and Christina Tryon vying for the spot.
Running unopposed are Donya Jordan for county auditor, Kendell Culp for county commissioner District 2, James Walstra for commissioner District 1, Andrew Boersma for coroner and Tammy McEwan for treasurer.
Russell Bailey will seek re-election for Judge of Jasper County Superior Court.
Here is a complete list of candidates in Jasper County:
Convention Delegates
Mary Critser, Kara Fishburn, Linda Hall, Larry Hansen, Steven Landis, Jeffrey Phillips, Richard Sterk, Janet Umlauf and Angela Witherington for Republican Convention Delegate At-Large.
Stan Ketchum, Samantha Misch, Jason Osborne, Bonnie Reese and Lucy Whitaker for Democratic Convention Delegate At-Large.
County Auditor
Donya Jordan, Republican
County Commissioner
Kendell Culp, Republican, for District 2
James Walstra, Republican for District 1
County Coroner
Andrew Boersma, Republican
County Council, At-Large
Andy Andree, Jeff DeYoung, Shawn Holm-Hansen, Brian Moore, John Price, Brett Risner, Jeff Spurgeon II: Republican
County Recorder
Kimberly Grow and Christina Tryon, both Republican
County Treasurer
Tammy McEwan, Republican
Governor
Eric Holcomb and Brian Roth, Republican
Woodrow Myers and Josh Owens, Democrat
Judge Superior Court, Jasper County
Russell Bailey, Republican
Precinct Committeeman
Ernest Arambula, Republican, Walker East
Jason Armold, Republican, Marion 2
Vickie Bozell, Republican, Barkley South
Patricia Coons, Republican, Marion 1
Kara Fishburn, Republican, Hanging Grove
Linda Hall, Republican, Carpenter East
Elaine Hamstra, Republican, Keener 5
Larry Hansen, Republican, Newton
Christine Houghton, Republican, Marion 3
Carla Jarrette, Republican, Keener 2
Donya Jordan, Republican, Marion 5
Carol Minter, Republican, Marion 6
Donna Moore, Republican, Marion 4
Jennifer Nannenga, Republican, Keener 3
Barbara Neihouser, Republican, Gillam
Pamela Papak, Republican, Marion 7
Angela Pattengale, Republican, Milroy
Janet Umlauf, Republican, Walker West
Grace Walstra, Republican, Keener 4
Beth Williamson, Republican, Jordan
State Representative
Douglas Gutwein, Republican, District 16
Michael Lovely, Democrat, District 16
Sharon Negele, Republican, District 13
State Senator
Tabitha Bartley, Democrat, District 7
Ethan Brown, Republican, District 7
Brian Buchanan, Republican, District 7
Vernon Budde, Republican, District 7
Luke Bohm, Democrat, District 5
Ed Charbonneau, Republican, District 5
US President
Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang — Democrat
Donald Trump, Bill Weld — Republican
US Representative
Jeffrey Alberts, Jim Baird — Republican, Fourth District
Benjamin Frederick, Joe Mackey, Howard Pollchik, Veronikka Ziol — Democrat, Fourth District