RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Republican recently asked incumbent Democrat Mayor Stephen Wood about his life and career that led to his candidacy for Rensselaer mayor, which will be decided Nov. 5.
Where were you born and raised? Where did you graduate high school?
I was born and raised in Rensselaer. I graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1963.
Where did you graduate college?
I then attended Hartnell College in Salinas, Calif., where I received an associate degree in 1967.
What jobs and positions have you had in your career that you would like to mention?
I have always enjoyed public service. In addition to three terms as mayor, I have had the distinct opportunity to work for the Indiana Department of Transportation under Indiana governors Evan Bayh and Frank O'Bannon. I served the people of Indiana by improving our roads and bridges across the state.
It has given me great pride, as mayor, to watch Rensselaer grow over the years. Fields that were once empty now have businesses and housing developments. Established companies Donaldson, Conagra, National Gypsum and Chief Industries have gone through expansions to bring additional jobs to our community. My involvement in the community includes involvement in organizations such as the Lion's Club, Rensselaer Rotary, American Legion Post 29, Moose Lodge 2272 and the Jasper County Historical Society.
When and why did you join the city government?
I initially ended up in city government by happenstance. In 1983, I was asked to finish out Roger Merriman's mayoral term. I later returned in 1987 to finish a former city councilman's term. That same year, I unsuccessfully ran for mayor. However, I did not give up. In 1991, I won the mayoral election, serving as mayor from 1992-1995.
In 2011, a number of people began to approach me about running for mayor once again. I decided I missed working for the citizens of Rensselaer, so I once again ran for mayor. I was elected and have been in office ever since. Being mayor of the city of Rensselaer has been the highlight of my career, one that I take seriously and take great pride in.
What city/area projects that you've had to do with are you the most proud of?
I have been very fortunate to be involved in a number of projects bringing tremendous value to the city of Rensselaer during my term as mayor. I worked with IMPA, our power provider, to bring two renewable generation facilities to our community. The first one, a one-megawatt solar farm constructed on 10 acres located on East Maple Street in 2015, and the second, a 3.8-megawatt solar farm constructed on 26 acres located on North Franklin Street in 2018. A revitalization planning grant, to promote growth in the downtown area, was obtained as well as grant money and low-interest funding for our wastewater-treatment plant and new well.
Lastly, I am very proud of my involvement in the Parks for People Campaign that will significantly improve the city's parks and curb appeal. This project has substantially improved access to recreational areas for our citizens, improving the quality of life for many people that enjoy our park system.
Though you've served as mayor before, of course, what makes you still the best choice for mayor right now?
My experience, knowledge and proven accomplishments make me the best choice for mayor. To be mayor, you not only have to understand how to communicate with citizens of the city, but it requires having good communication with the city council and the various departments. Although my opponent has experience with the council, he lacks the day-to-day operations experience that I have. I will continue to move this city forward in a positive direction.
Which of the city's current projects are the most important in your view?
Although I am excited about many ongoing projects, I am looking forward to pursuing our downtown revitalization grant. I am very proud of how vibrant our downtown is today, compared to what it was 10 years ago. With this grant, I believe our downtown will attract more businesses, restaurants and patrons that will support our community.
If reelected, what new projects would you pursue for the city?
If reelected, I look to see our Parks for People project through, as well as work with local businesses to ensure the city is doing its part to promote sustainability. I would promote expansions at companies that offer good-paying jobs. As mayor, I am focused on bringing jobs that are going to offer competitive wages and attract skilled labor and people to call Rensselaer home. I also look forward to upgrading our utilities, allowing for residential, commercial and industrial growth.
What is a mistake you've made in your career that taught you a valuable lesson for your work in city government?
I do not believe that I have made any major mistakes in my career choices. I have had a few setbacks, but I met those head-on. I do think that, through my education, work and life experiences, I have learned hard work, dedication, pre-planning and working well with everyone are the necessary skills I posses that have made me a successful mayor.