WOLCOTT — Despite COVID-19 fears, the Wolcott Main Street Committee is moving forward with its "Town Wide Yard Sale and Market Street Sidewalk Sale" at the end of month
And they're hoping vendors from surrounding areas will help support them.
The event will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET July 24 and 25. Aside from residents conducting individual yard sales, local businesses on Market Street will be having sidewalk sales, and the Main Street Committee will launch its first Farmers Market.
The July 24-25 weekend will be free for all vendors. Moving forward, vendor charges will be $25 per weekend with a commitment that beyond 2020 the committee will expect to have an affordable seasonal charge.
The Wolcott Farmers Market will take place two times per month and Market Street Days will be once a month. They are looking for suppliers of honey, produce, veggies, nuts, baked goods, homemade goods and more.
Town-wide yard sale maps will be shared on Facebook and at businesses around town several days in advance. Businesses such as Rustic Rose, Timeless Treasures, Wolcott Bank and local restaurants will have free maps available for those attending the sales.
The committee asks that people who plan to have a yard sale contact Marilyn Young at 765-414-3831 to get the address added to the map.
“I want the town moving. We all want to see our great town flourish," George Blissett, president of Wolcott Main Street Committee, said. "We are hoping that vendors from our surrounding communities take advantage of our events to come and make money they would have lost by not being able to provide their goods at their local events."
The committee, he said, will be serving simple foods such as nachos and cheese, hot dogs, chips and drinks to go along with music.
People interested in vendor information or reserving a spot at the event should contact Blissett at 219-306-2949.