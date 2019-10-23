WOLCOTT — Wolcott Summer Festival and Wolcott Main Street Committee is hosting their first trunk or treat.
The event will be 5-9 p.m. — during regular trick or treat hours — Oct. 31.
The committee has been working to put together decorations and provide the town with a safe event. At the September Wolcott Town Council meeting, the committee received approval to close West Market Street for the evening.
The event will take place at the Tri-County School Corporation building as well as on West Market Street.
“The committee’s intent is to provide a safe haven for individuals who choose to not go door to door trick or treating,” said Renee Anker, a member of the Wolcott Main Street Committee and active member of the community. “It’s a great way to get the community involved, too. People are ready to dress up their golf carts and cars and hand out candy for the children.
“There will be food, games, a spooky pocket park, and costume judging with prizes.”
There is still space for families if they want to decorate their vehicles or golf carts. Those interested in doing so you can contact Anker via Facebook or message the Wolcott Festival Facebook page.
“We look forward to making this an annual event,” Anker said. “We are focused on providing a safe way for families young and old to enjoy Halloween, get candy and have some fun.”