WOLCOTT — In December 2019, the Wolcott Community Public Library was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of White County to create a room where area teens could work with one another on school and group projects.
Eight months later, the "Teen Collaboration Space" has been completed, and the library staff feels it will become the place in town to meet.
The space is for grades 6-12 and provides a comfortable area to study and use laptops. An all-in-one workstation is available for use along with an eight-person standing/sitting collaboration table with charging stations.
“We have also expanded our 'tween' and young adult book section into this new space along with cozy seating," said Deanna Dreblow, library director. "We realize that an inviting, comfortable and user-centered environment is very important in meeting the needs of our teens.”
Dreblow said the library is an essential informal learning space within the community that connects the gap between the classroom and the time after school.
"We hope that teens will utilize the opportunities the library has to offer, and that this will open up more communication with our local teens in order to serve them the very best we can," she said.
In spring 2019, the library staff asked approximately 150 Tri-County junior and senior high school students to complete a survey regarding what they would like to see at the library and share any ideas they had for the teen space.
The staff garnered numerous ideas and drawings from local students, but Dreblow said the results all came down to the basics: The teens just wanted a space to call their own.
For more information, contact Dreblow at 219-279-2695, or email wolcottlibrary@mywcpl.com.