WOLCOTT — The Town of Wolcott will host a “Meet the Candidate” night Oct. 21, and residents are encouraged to attend and meet the citizens who are running to represent them.
The event will be 6:30 p.m. EST at Wolcott Town Hall, 101 W. North St.
As of now there is not a specific agenda or questions that will be asked, however, the candidates are alloted 5-10 minutes each to share why they are running, what is important to them, and what they hope to achieve during their term. If time permits, the audience will be able to ask questions.
Wolcott’s Town Council consists of five members that are at-large. The term of office is four years and begins Jan. 1 following the election. Within that group is a council-elected president and vice president.
The current council members are President Michael Johnson, Vice President Stephen Schemerhorn, Fred A. Young, and Patrick M. Powell.
There are three at-large seats up for election. Those are Fred Young, Steve Schemerhorn and incumbent Patrick Powell.
The Town of Wolcott departments are governed by the Town Council. Those departments are Water and Street, Waste Water, Fire, Ambulance, Police and Parks.
Town Council meetings are 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Town Hall and are open to the public.
There are seven candidates registered to run in this year’s election. Three are registered Republicans — Karen K. Evans, Sandra Gloss and Bill Gonzalez. Four candidates are registered independents — Cameron L. Emond, Jerry R. Lietz, Darwin L. Miller and Powell.