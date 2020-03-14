WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Fourth of July Committee is looking for homeowners who want their house “egged” for Easter.
“Egg My House” is a fundraiser the Wolcott Fourth of July Festival is offering for Wolcott and surrounding areas. This year, the committee is expanding its fundraising endeavors to Remington, Wolcott, Chalmers and Reynolds — and any home in between.
For $10 per dozen, members of the committee will fill eggs with toys and candy, then hide them in yards the night before Easter. Bunny prints can be added for an additional $5.
Checks can be made payable to Wolcott Festival and sent to Bank of Wolcott, 105 N. Range St., Wolcott, to the attention of Sue Hanson.
Last year, the committee had seven teams of volunteers who distributed eggs around town.
“We have a lot of fun doing it and we know the kids love the magic of seeing the bunny prints and finding the eggs,” Renee Anker, member of the Fourth of July committee, said. “It also helps parents share the magic of Easter without the worry of hiding eggs.”
Anker said the festival is need of support and many volunteers for fundraisers.
“As many people know, we have taken a hit not having the kids’ rides, and I don’t think people realize that just one ride is at least $2,500,” she said. “Many companies don’t want to deliver just one ride, especially when they have other events where they can set up for a longer event.”
This year the Fourth of July event is expected to have the annual parade, a tractor pull, all day Bingo games hosted by Wolcott Main Street team, entertainment, bounce houses, yard games and cornhole, and fireworks. The committee has other events they are working on but can’t confirm at this time.
“We have five inflatables and two mechanical inflatables, and the fireworks this year will be bigger and have a better finale,” Anker said. “It is important to us that we switch things up to keep people coming.”
With numerous construction projects happening in Wolcott, Anker is worried about the 5K and biathlon races.
“I have to sit down with the town marshal and work out a new route as well as an evacuation plan,” she said. “This worries me because it is a big fundraiser for our event every year and if it cannot happen then we have a lot of funds to make up.
“That is why we do so many different fundraisers. If you don’t support one, we are hoping you will support another.”
People interested in having their house “egged” can email 4thofjulyfundraising@gmail.com with an address, any food restrictions, and a choice of toy or candy. The committee is also asking people to include a designated area in the yard in which to place the eggs.
“We all love this festival and we would love to see it come together and be a really great event that all generations look forward to every year,” Anker said/ “We appreciate any and all support from our communities.”