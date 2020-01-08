REMINGTON — The Remington Police Department's John Schuezrenhofer presented Officer Mike Powell with an Award of Merit to an officer who he says continues to exhibit outstanding service to the public.
Powell received the award Monday evening at the January town council meeting.
Powell has worked for the Wolcott Police Department for 21 years and has been helping Remington Police department for four years.
Schuetzenhofer specifically recognized Powell for his service and willingness to support the department and the town's citizenry.
“Mike is someone I can count on. When I have a guy off or I need some back-up, he is there," Schuetzenhofer said. "If I call him, he rarely turns down helping the department. I really just appreciate all that he does and he deserves to be recognized for it.”
Powell said he appreciates the opportunity to help when called upon.
"I like the officers and helping the town," he said. "I appreciate the award. I feel like it’s not just an award for me, it goes back to the guys that I work with and the people I work for. I feel like it is an award for all of us.
"I have been in Wolcott for 21 years and I just enjoy the work that I do," Powell added. "It has been a pleasure working over here and I will help as long as you guys will have me.”
James Stewart spoke on behalf of the entire council congratulating and thanking Powell for his service.
“Congratulations, and thank you for all you do for Remington," he said. "You are an example of the help that we need in our town.”