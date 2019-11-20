RENSSELAER — The Tryon family announced this week that their Wire Whisk Bakery, located along Washington Street, would close with Monday as its final day in business.
“Very soon, you will be hearing rumors that the bakery is closing,” the family announced online Monday. “Unfortunately, we have to confirm these rumors. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, the Wire Whisk Bakery will no longer be in operations due to inadequate heat and various possibly unsafe working conditions.
“Anyone with custom orders will be contacted soon,” the family stated. “While we were considering a new location, it was unfortunately lost in the fire Sunday afternoon, leaving our future uncertain.”
They felt it was best for themselves and their employees to cease operations immediately in light of these “conditions,” which they did not specify. They asked that their family’s privacy be respected at this time.
Suzanne Tryon took ownership of the property earlier this year. It was formerly known as Brandi’s Bakery and Cafe. Before then, it was better known to longtime customers as Clauss’ Bakery.
Former owners Rex and Tammy Clauss had their last day as owners of the space on Oct. 31, 2018. After shutting the doors that day, the couple completed almost 15 years of running the bakery, which attracted locals through its unique food service and also served as a gathering place during public events.
Shortly before that day, Clauss spoke with the Rensselaer Republican about how he came to own the location.
“A buddy of mine kind of bet me one day that I couldn’t make this work,” He recalled. “I was in the insurance business. He and I had coffee here about two times a week. And it was closing, and I said, ‘Watch me. I’ll make that work.’”
Clauss soon consulted the owners who had recently sold the place. He offered to buy it from them if it should come back into their ownership. Then, one day, that’s exactly what happened. Afterwards, the Clauss’ relied on locals to keep them in business, which they did for more than a decade.
“The city of Rensselaer’s treated me so fine,” Rex said. “They’ve really helped us out.”
Unfortunately, though, Rex Clauss’ heart health sharply declined, making the stress of running the store impossible to bear.
“Now my health is so bad that I just can’t work,” he said. “It gets worse every day, so I decided it’s time for me to go. I would never do it if I was a healthy man.”
As he left the business that arguably made him a well-known name in the community, the people of Rensselaer were still on his mind.
“I’ve had a great time,” he said. “I can’t complain. I’ve had a wonderful life here. I just meet a lot of really neat people. I’ve got a lot of friends. This city’s really been kind to me.”
One of Clauss’ former employees, Brandie Garrison, briefly ran her own bakery there after making him an offer for the space.
After another brief closure, the space again reopened as the Wire Whisk Bakery this past summer. Tryon and several of her family members ran the space with the goal of providing good food, treats and drinks for those who have come to see the space as an iconic fixture in the community.
Rex Clauss had reportedly asked Tryon to take over the bakery quite awhile ago. Unfortunately, she had to turn down that first offer. But Clauss did not give up on the idea.
“Rex Clauss had called me one day and offered it to me a few years ago,” Tryon said to the Republican back in June. “The way everything was working out, it wasn’t the right time to do it. And then, he contacted me about two months ago. He goes, ‘Look, I need somebody to go into the bakery and bring it back to life. So I want you to take it back over.’ And then was perfect, so we just took it from there.”
Tryon hoped to maintain a standard of home-style baking from scratch in her business and make the treats “how everybody’s grandma used to do it.”
Her work history included a two-year stint as the head chef at the eMbers Venue, located just down the street from the bakery. Before then, she worked at a store north of town right after she’d graduated high school.