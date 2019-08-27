WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council approved the Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department’s request for the town to pay the phone and Internet service to their main fire station. The council has tabled the matter for the last two months while determining what the monthly bill would be and if it was necessary for the department. David Myers, president of the fire department, spoke with the provider and brought the monthly amount down to just over $94/month, to which the town council was agreeable and in a 3-0 vote approved the request.
Myers reported the fire department, in the month of July, had responded to three structure fires, three vehicle fires, three accidents and two brush fires as well as a carbon monoxide call and one for an active smoke alarm.
The Town of Wheatfield will have its election for new council members on Nov. 5 fom 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the municipal building. All three council seats are up for election with six candidates running for the three seats. Councilwoman Janice Moore is the only incumbent on the ticket. Also running for the board are Patricia Abbott (D), Diana (Borg) Birky (R), Don (Robin) Gear (R), Richard L. Hudgens (R) and Andi Jones (D). Dean Stalbaum and Jeff Moolenaar are not running for reelection. The only candidate for clerk/treasurer is incumbent Deborah Norberg.
In other business, Andy Boersma, president of the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce had asked the council permission to install grills at the town park. Councilwoman Janice Moore said this would increase the town’s liability insurance as she had checked on it before bringing the request to the board. The council agreed to look at the request again next year after security cameras are installed. There has been a problem with vandalism at the park and the council has agreed to install security cameras in hopes of stopping the vandalism.
New building inspector Mark Slaughter reported he issued five permits, done four inspections and there are three new houses going up in town. He said he is also reviewing plans for the Dollar General coming to town. A BZA meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. regarding the solar array field, which will have a portion of its solar panels within the town’s buffer zone. This meeting will be open to the public and will be held in the town’s municipal building.
Moore asked the board to allow her to purchase pens with the town’s information printed on them to add to the goody bags distributed to the first 100 vehicles registered in the Sandhill Crane Car Show coming in September. The cost was around $100. Both President Dean Stalbaum and Councilman Jeff Moolenaar voted against the purchase as the annual festival is a Chamber of Commerce event, not the town’s.
The 5K run that had been planned for the Sandhill Crane Festival has been cancelled because the organizers could not get on the agenda for the school board in time to continue the planning. They had hoped to use a portion of the school property as the starting point for the run, but needed to get permission from the Kankakee Valley School Board before doing so.
They will try again to set it up for the 2020 festival.