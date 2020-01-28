WINAMAC — A rash of vehicle break-ins in nearby Pulaski County has prompted law enforcement to issue public warnings about keeping vehicles locked and secured.
Because of a recent rise in the number of break-ins, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office hopes people will begin locking their vehicle’s doors, even when parked in front of their homes, driveways or inside of garages, to prevent becoming a victim.
According to Detective Sergeant Chris Schramm, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has recently responded to multiple reports of items being stolen from motor vehicles.
“The victims are reporting the vehicles being unlocked and parked in front of the residences,” he said.
Schramm said suspects in such crimes will often travel on foot while attempting to locate unlocked vehicles. The suspects will enter vehicles found unlocked, often take whatever is visible, and move on to the next vehicle.
“The suspects are more likely to move on when a vehicle is found to be locked,” he said.
The suspects in the reported incidents are believed to be two men and may have been observed walking in the areas of the reported incidents, primarily around the Tippecanoe River State Park. These suspects may have visited local businesses and purchased items using a large amount of change, Schramm said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Schramm at 574- 946-6655.
Also, anyone observing suspicious activity such as people looking into vehicles, checking door handles, or forcing entry into vehicles are urged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 574- 946-6655 or call 911.