RENSSELAER — Several utility poles were damaged in two separate instances which took place at the beginning of this week, involving Nitco drop lines.
Rensselaer Line Supervisor Lenny Larson later clarified what happened.
“We had two instances within 24 hours, where we had combines come through town and break some poles,” Larson said. “The first one was Monday night, at roughly about 6:30 p.m., and that would have been behind the (Wire Whisk Bakery).
The combine driver ended up breaking two wooden poles and one concrete pole by catching a low-hanging line. This killed internet service for office computers in the area, before it was fixed the next day.
The next incident happened Tuesday at around 3 p.m.
“A combine came down Iliff Drive, and he snagged the Nitco drop there, going across the road,” Larson said. “And he broke a single primary utility pole, which caused the outage for Thompson St. It was a power outage. It broke our pole and dropped our primary to the ground.”
Both of these downed lines were fixed by 8 p.m. that night.
“None of these were involved with city utility drops, they were Nitco drops,” Larson said. “I’ve been here 30 years and never been involved with a combine snagging a line like that, and then I had two in 24 hours.”