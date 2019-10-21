JASPER COUNTY — The United States Senate Committee on Armed Services announced Monday afternoon that it will be considering the nomination of Lisa Hershman as chief management officer (CMO) of the Department of Defense next week.
Hershman was originally nominated for the position by President Donald Trump on July 15. Her committee hearing will take place on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 29.
According to an Aug. 2017 report by the Secretary of Defense, "the purpose of the CMO is to improve the quality and productivity of the business operations of the department, thereby reducing the costs of those operations." The repot goes on to say that "the department will use the establishment of the CMO organization as an opportunity to renew focus on business operations reform."
The full report may be found at dod.defense.gov.
About Lisa Hershman
The wife of former local state Senator Brandt Hershman, she is officially the deputy chief management officer of the DOD, though she is already performing the duties of the chief management officer at this time.
Hershman was founder and CEO of the DeNovo Group, and is the former CEO of Hammer and Company. She also served as senior vice president of operational excellence at Avnet, where her work was honored with the Avnet Corporate Chairman’s Award.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution, specifically for engineering and management, from Clarkson University. She also has an an Executive Certificate in Innovation through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Institute for Management Development program, as well as an Executive Certificate in Finance from Cornell University.