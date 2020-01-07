JASPER COUNTY — A Terre Haute man who faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death asked for a change of venue through his lawyer on Monday.
Joseph Bland, 44, is scheduled to face a jury trial on Jan. 14 for allegedly failing to stop after his semi drove over a car at the intersection of State Road 16 and U.S. 231 on Oct. 10, 2018. The accident resulted in the death of 40-year-old Melissa Deno, who was traveling north on U.S. 231.
But according to court documents filed at the courthouse on Monday, Bland feels he won’t get a fair trial due to public hostility and outrage over the offense.
The request also points to an event created on social media that invites “hundreds of people” to the trial, which is set to begin next Tuesday with Circuit Court Judge John Potter presiding. Many of those people are believed to be from Jasper County, according to Bland’s attorney.
There was noticeable police presence during Bland’s first two appearances in court last year. According to one officer, they were in attendance in case emotions ran too high for some spectators.
A decision by the court will be released at a later date. It is unclear if the trial will be postponed due to Bland’s request to move it out of Jasper County.
On Oct. 10, 2018, police were called to a traffic collision at the intersection of U.S. 231 and State Road 16, south of Rensselaer, saying a car had struck a tractor trailer, and that the tractor trailer had left the scene.
When investigators arrived, they found the badly damaged car and spoke to a witness, Jerry Akers, who claimed to have seen the entire accident unfold.
Akers had been traveling south on U.S. 231 and was preparing to make a turn onto State Road 16. The detective later accessed surveillance camera footage from the nearby Rose Acre Farms facility, which showed events consistent with Akers’ story.
The footage reportedly depicts the tractor trailer traveling west on State Road 16, toward the intersection, where it begins to slow down but does not come to a complete stop. Instead, the tractor trailer accelerates through the intersection.
Deno’s red passenger car is also visible in the footage, where it can be seen traveling north on U.S. 231 and striking the driver’s side of the trailer. The car passes underneath the trailer and comes to rest on the north side of the intersection, after also striking Akers’ vehicle.
After the accident, Akers tried to flag down the tractor trailer. According to reports, Akers stated that the truck “appeared to slow to a stop” past the intersection after the car had passed under it, but then kept heading west.
Jasper County investigators were later able to find the tractor trailer, and Bland was identified as the man driving it at the time of the collision. Investigators initially pursued a charge of reckless homicide against Bland, but was later changed to leaving the scene of a accident resulting in death.
Bland surrendered to deputies at the Jasper County Detention Center shortly before 1 p.m. Dec. 8, 2018, then posted a $1,500 cash bond and was released. Though he must fulfill his obligations in court, he is not currently in police custody.
The intersection of U.S. 231 and State Road 16 has since been converted from an intersection with flashing light signals to a four-way stop. Previously, the north-south portion of U.S. 231 was equipped with yellow flashing lights, and the east-west portion of State Road 16 with red flashing lights.