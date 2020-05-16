REMINGTON — For the past seven years, Tri-County School Corporation has been fortunate to provide free meals to its students during the summer.
Every year since they started the program, they have been able to fully operate their Summer Meals for Children program by qualifying for the State Summer Food Program.
But this year will be different.
For a school to qualify for the program, at least 50% of the students must be on free or reduced meals. This year, when the school enrolled for the program, its percentage was 40.5%.
TC’s Gina Anderson has been working on contacting local businesses to find grants and scholarships to cover the program.
“I have applied for and received few grants to help cover the cost of food and supplies for the program, but unfortunately, these grants are not enough to cover all of the cost,” she said. “Any donation, large or small, is greatly appreciated. Sponsors will be recognized on all signage, school newsletters, flyers and local newspaper articles.”
Tri-County Summer Meals for Children recently received an “Operation Roundup” grant from Carroll White REMC for $4,000. According to REMC, it was the largest donation to one organization in the history of the program. Many of REMC’s trustees are aware of the program and said, “It is an absolute necessity for it to be funded.”
The Tri-County Educational Fund Grant also provided $2,000 for costs associated with the program.
“We are still short close to $3,800,” Anderson said. “I am basing our budget from previous years’ numbers of children who have eaten during the summer, and we don't know yet if the numbers will increase due to the pandemic and loss or temporary loss of work.”
In the past, the school has served between 75-90 children daily. The program is available for any student younger than 18 in the community and serves breakfast and lunch. The lunches will be served at Tri-County Primary and Tri-County Intermediate schools. There will be signs guiding families how to use the curbside service.
Breakfast and lunch is served to each child Monday through Thursday, and parents are welcome to eat with their children for $2.50 per lunch. The primary school is serving from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST, while the intermediate school is serving from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. EST.
According to Anderson, the schools have a grassy area in the back and front of the buildings, as well as benches and picnic tables that are available for children and families to use. School officials ask that people continue to use safe social distancing when using those areas.
“Last year, we were able to give free books to children and had a food pantry table once a month that families could take from,” Anderson said. “This was made possible with donations from teachers and community members. My goal is to still be able to provide those events this year, only it will be set up outside.”
Donations are still being accepted. People who would like to donate may make checks payable to “Tri County Schools,” with “Summer Food Program” noted in the memo line. ¬¬Checks can be mailed to Tri-County Primary School, 300 E. Michigan St., Remington, IN 47977.