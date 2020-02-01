WOLCOTT — A group of Tri-County students were recognized last month for helping raise money for the school district’s band teacher.
Students Shelby Schambach and Maddie Musser, of the school’s Business Professionals of America charter program, told the Tri-Couny school board the group wanted to “improve the life of a community member” and pinpointed their choice.
The teacher, Jeremy Sterk, recently learned he needed specialized hearing aids, which would cost about $3,800.
Musser said the group knew Sterk was someone for whom they wanted to raise funds, so they and other members of BPA went to work.
Members Erin Bahler and Zach Gretencrd wrote letters to Remington and Wolcott churches and collected $1,750 in donations, and Darla Harrington sent out emails to fellow staff.
“When staff and community members heard what we were doing, they donated another $1,350,” Musser said. “Then we had a bake sale and raised $2,115.82. As of today we raised $4,620.82 toward his hearing aids. With the extra we raised, he now can go to an audiologist and get his hearing aids specialized to his needs.”
Schambach told the board the fundraiser meant more to the BPA students that simply performing community service hours.
“The look on (Sterk’s) face when we told him he could see an audiologist for his hearing aids was absolutely priceless, and the tears streaming down Mrs. Sterk’s face will forever be remembered,” she said. “This activity made us realize what a great community we live in.”
In other business:
- The Tri-County School Board conducted elections last month for president, vice-president and secretary. Brandi Schemerhorn will serve as the new president and Bob Gerber will remain as vice-president. Jason Kilmer will replace Kyle Arvin as secretary and Marsha Bell will remain treasurer, with Karla Buntin as assistant treasurer.
- The board then listened to a presentation about the Reach Higher Showcase Tri-County Junior/Senior High School Principal J.R. Haskins, who acknowledged Luke Ulrich, a member of the Tri-County wrestling team: “Luke has been with our program for four years and recently passed the 50 career win mark,” Haskins said. “He has really grown and matured as a young man. Hopefully Luke can come back and see what he helped start here at Tri-County. What impresses me most about Luke is his maturity, desire, and he has genuine supportive sportsmanship.”