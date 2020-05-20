WOLCOTT — Tri-County's high school seniors have been looking forward to walking across the stage, receiving their diploma after years of hard work, and being able to turn their tassel.
But because of the COVID-19 health emergency, that experience will not be traditional this year.
According Principal J.R. Haskins, Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School will conduct a virtual graduation that will be broadcasted at 2 p.m. EDT May 31.
“Our goal is to make this as normal as possible, which will be a challenge," he said. “We are bringing students in four at a time starting this week. Each student is allowed a total of four guests for the event. They will walk and receive their diploma in cap and gown. We will be filming for three days in order to complete the entire class.”
The video will then be broadcast Facebook and the school's website for those who would like to watch.
After graduation, there will be a parade for seniors at 5 p.m. EDT. The parade will run through the streets of Wolcott and Remington.
“Students will be one per car, with the exception of siblings who may ride together," Haskins said. "We aren’t allowing anyone to ride in the back of trucks, but we do want to showcase the seniors. We are so proud of everything they have accomplished over the last 12 years and they deserve to feel proud and accomplished.”
Haskins said people should watch the school corporation's Facebook page for more official information as they work with the Wolcott and Remington police departments to secure a route.