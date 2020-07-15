WOLCOTT — Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School's Athletic Department is still planning to host its 10th annual golf scramble fundraiser next month.
It will be 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 23, at Oak Grove Country Club in Oxford.
According to TC Athletic Director Jeff LeBeau, last year's fundraiser "turned out great, with 70 golfers" that turned out to support the Cavaliers. With hole sponsors and golfers, LeBeau said the department generated $8,000 to supplement the athletic budget.
The event helps subsidize the budget and offset the growing expenses the department faces as a result of the state's slashing of school funds.
“It was a fun-filled day and we expect to have an even bigger turnout this year," LeBeau said.
Registration fees are $55 per player or $220 per team. There is a registration form on the Tri-County Athletics website and the funds can be turned in with the form or paid the day of the event. LeBeau hopes to have all RSVP forms by Aug. 16.
All parents, athletes, fans and alumni are welcome to participate and enjoy a day with their classmates, relatives, teachers, coaches and administrators. The athletic department's goal is to raise $10,000 for the budget this year.
There will be first-, second-, and third-place teams that will receive $100-$300 cash prizes. They will also have 50/50 cash raffle tickets and numerous door prizes, which will be distributed during the dinner served after golfing ends.
For any questions or to make a donation, call LeBeau at 219-279-2047 ext. 3112, or email lebeauj@trico.k12.in.us.