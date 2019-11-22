RENSSELAER — The Town Mall fire has left a lasting scar on the heart of downtown Rensselaer since Sunday, with many business owners without an office and first responders still contending with constant rekindlings.
Keener Township's Volunteer Fire Department recently summarized the initial battle against the blaze that took place Sunday.
The department was dispatched to assist the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department at approximately 12:24 p.m.
The crews initially attempted an offensive attack on the fire. After several minutes, they were unable to locate the seat of the fire and had to back out of the building as the fire weakened the interior structure.
The crews then spent several minutes fighting the fire in a defensive mode. Several minutes later, the fire vented through the roof of the building. Over the next several hours, the fire spread through nearly all of the remainder of the building.
Crews then attacked the fire from the ground and above, using aerial trucks from Remington and Monticello, in an effort to keep the flames from spreading to other nearby buildings. Keener reported that its fire crew remained on the scene for nine hours that day.
The mounds of brick, wood and glass left behind between North Van Rensselaer and North Front streets have been compared to having a miniature war zone dropped in the center of the city. Local firefighters have spent most of the past week returning to battle the resurgent flames.
Residents have expressed their frustration online, with many demanding to know what caused the historic building to burn in the first place.
On Thursday, Rensselaer Fire put out a statement concerning the ongoing investigation.
"There have been several rumors going around about the cause of the downtown fire," the department stated. "Just to to clarify, the Indiana State Fire Marshal, Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department and many other investigators have not determined a cause of the fire yet. Due to the dollar amount and multiple businesses that were lost, we suspect the investigation will last for several months. Once we have a cause determined we will do a press release."
Whatever the cause, it was bad enough that the fire itself has technically never gone out completely — or at least not for very long before returning.
At least one rekindling occurred on Monday, followed by another one early Tuesday morning.
Another rekindling later that same morning was bad enough that dispatchers called the Remington Volunteer Fire Department to once again assist Rensselaer with its aerial truck.
Rensselaer’s aerial is currently being repaired for a faulty ladder system. Numerous local citizens expressed gratitude to Remington's firefighters for this gesture on social media.
Another significant rekindling sprouted Thursday afternoon, with flames visible from across the street as a Rensselaer Fire truck returned to the scene once more.
Another thing which has not ceased over the past week is the admiration Rensselaer's citizens have expressed for the city's first responders. Whether by rallying to provide food and drinks for the men and women who spent hours fighting the blaze on Sunday, or just by sharing pictures showing their struggles and endurance on social media, locals have experienced a renewed appreciation for the ones who keep them safe every day.
It is worth mentioning that some departments traveled a considerable distance to fight Sunday's fire in Rensselaer. Capt. Tim O'Rourke, of the Lake Hills Fire Department, took to Facebook on Sunday to drive this point home.
"Oftentimes people have asked me how far the Lake Hills Fire Department has traveled to assist other fire departments or agencies," he said. "Well, today our guys responded to the call for assistance at the Town Mall fire in Rensselaer, which was about 50 miles away."
On Wednesday, Rensselaer Fire used its own Facebook page to express thanks "to this community and all who have helped us."
"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts," the department stated. "We have had the time to stop and think and look at all the things everyone has done for all the fire departments involved and we are lost for words. We as firefighters are always there when danger strikes to help contain and get rid of the danger so everyone can be safe."
The department said locals still "helped us where we needed it the most," even though they couldn't take the firefighters' place against the fire itself.
"Every one of you are awesome and we are very grateful," the department stated. "Thank you all for your help and support."