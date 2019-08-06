DEMOTTE — It’s hard to believe that it’s that time of year. It’s time for the annual Touch of Dutch Festival, the largest festival in Jasper County. The festival begins Friday evening with the opening ceremony at 5 p.m. in the band shell at Spencer Park in DeMotte. The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce works hard each year to bring a bigger and better festival to the town for people from all over to enjoy and return year after year.
Opening the festival will be Rev. Ed VanWijk, a native of the Netherlands. He is the pastor at the DeMotte United Methodist Church and will be speaking in both English and Dutch. The opening ceremony will be followed by the Third Annual Pet Parade around the fountain in Park Centre, adjacent to Spencer Park, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The beer garden opens and entertainment begins at 7 p.m. by the popular local band, The Crawpuppies. They will be in the band shell at Spencer Park.
On Saturday, the day begins with the popular Rotary Ramble, where hundreds of runners from across the country come to compete for a chance to take home a wooden shoe or just to enjoy a nice run around that begins at the DeMotte Elementary School, travels west on 15th St. or County Rd. 1200 North to Oakwood Drive, then circles back to the elementary school where a crowd waits to see who will cross the finish line first.
At 10 a.m., the Touch of Dutch Parade kicks off with Sharon Colee as this year’s Grand Marshal. The parade begins on the north side of town and travels south to Fieldhouse Ford along Halleck St. (US Hwy. 231). Crowds gather early to stake a good spot to watch the parade and gather the goodies tossed to the kids and grown ups.
The festival opens with vendors at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park, where visitors can find fresh Dutch pastries sold by the DeMotte Christian Schools. The authentic pastries are made early in the morning and brought down from Holland, Michigan, for all to enjoy. Boy Scout Troop 101 of Lowell return each year to serve up a popular Dutch delight, oliebolen, a donut-like treat.
New this year is the mobile exhibit, History on Wheels, which includes a look at the Indianapolis 500 and it’s origins. It is free and a great way to enjoy history and cool off in the air-conditioned trailer.
The festival is always free admission and there’s plenty to do and see. Live entertainment begins at noon, after the parade, with Stairwell 6, followed by crowd favorite, Bump Fuzzy from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Next on stage is another favorite band, “NAWTY,” returning to the Touch of Dutch and performing from 4 – 6 p.m. Finally, finishing out the night will be the Jimmy Sarr Band from 7 to 9 p.m.
At dusk, the festival will end with a bang as the fireworks show, sponsored by NIPSCO, brings another festival to an end.
To add another "touch of Dutch," there will be an authentic wooden shoemaker from Holland, Michigan, who will be demonstrating the art during the day.
Thunder Road returns with the car show that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the variety of vehicles on display.
Play cornhole? This year will bring a cornhole tournament provided by Tuesday Night Baggers beginning at 1 p.m.
This year’s festival offers crafts, entertainment for all ages, give aways and the DeMotte Chamber’s own Dutch Guilders. Lucky winners can use the Dutch Guilder to purchase items from the many food and goods vendors scattered throughout the park. Stop by their booth in the pavilion. Information and directions can be found at the pavilion as well. Volunteers will be available to assist during the day as well.
Bring your friends and family for this fun festival and don’t forget to bring a chair to enjoy the parade and entertainment!
Follow the Touch of Dutch Festival on Facebook for all the latest news on the festival, Facebook.com/touchofdutch or visit the chamber’s website at www.demottechamber.org.