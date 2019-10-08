RENSSELAER — Ned Tonner, a local attorney, announced his resignation from the St. Joseph's College Board of Trustees via a Facebook post on Friday.
Tonner said his resignation was submitted Tuesday and effective immediately. In his online post, he said the recent departure of Bill Hogan, the college's vice president of advancement, "certainly impacted my decision, which I made of my own volition."
"My vision for the re-birth of SJC aligned with his," Tonner wrote. "I did pour my heart into this and enjoyed co-chairing the Purple Tie Dinner with Mindy Beier and working with others. I only wish the best for Saint Joe’s."
When asked about his decision to leave, Tonner reiterated that Hogan's departure was a large factor.
"I believe that Bill Hogan's vision was in the best interest for St. Joseph's College," Tonner said Monday. "And there was a disagreement over that vision, and I elected to move on at this point."
This disagreement with the college's leadership led Tonner to resign in spite of his care for the college.
"I wish the best for the college," he said. "I just happen to disagree with their (the leadership's) current plan."
Tonner wouldn't comment on the exact nature of this disagreement. He did say, however, that the college's leadership is "planning on" releasing a written plan on by New Year's Day of 2020.
"They (the board of trustees) are putting together a written plan that they're going to give to all of their donors on the first of the year," Tonner said.
He said that, to his knowledge, the college's certified nursing assistant (CNA) program, which was planned to begin this fall, is still moving forward.
As early as this fall, students may be back on campus to take part in classes which could lead to becoming CNAs and certified medical assistants (CMA). Those classes will be held in the campus’ Core building.
Prior to his departure from the college, Hogan confirmed that an instructor, Jenny Jesko, had been hired for this program at the end of August. The college is now working with the state to achieve full certification for the program.
Michelle Meadows, the college's vice president for current technical education, said the college is about to submit the application for state approval.
"As soon as we get the state approval, then we can advertise it," Meadows said. "It depends on the state, how long it's going to take them, but we're hoping they can get to it in the next couple of weeks, and then we'll start advertising for students. Right now, it's in the hands of the state. It depends on how fast they move on it."