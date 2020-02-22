REMINGTON — A Remington resident has been thinking a lot about his heart this month.
He’s also been thinking about other people’s hearts.
Thirteen years ago, Toby Arndt lost his mother to a heart attack. Since that day he has been passionate about helping people understand how they can prevent the same unexpected, painful loss from happening to them.
With February designated as American Heart Month, Arndt wants to emphasize his experience and inspire people to put their hearts first. He believes in the mission of the American Heart Association (AHA) to be a "relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives."
As general manager of the Pilot Travel Center in Remington, Arndt has taken AHA’s mission to heart and served as a relentless force of his own, educating people about heart health and using his mother’s memory to inspire his team to raise the most funds in the region during the annual “Life is Why We Give” fundraising campaign.
With the campaign’s third year currently under way, he is rallying his team to raise even more for the American Heart Association.
“My team here understands how passionate I am about it and so they all rally behind it with me,” Arndt said. “For two years in a row, we have been the top donation store in the company, out of 740 stores. It’s just something we really believe in.”
He said the company reached its $1 million goal as of Feb. 15
“It’s a big deal,” Arndt said. “They give all funds raised directly to the AHA.”
People can still donate through the remainder of February by stopping by any Pilot location to purchase paper heart icons. In the Remington store, there is a 30-foot-long hallway adorned with the paper hearts.
“It’s a very important organization to me,” Arndt said. “We hope more people take advantage of the opportunity to donate.”
The Remington store is currently No. 1 company-wide in terms of collecting donations, with just less than $7,100 raised.
“I just think it’s incredible that the little town of Remington is competing against stores in Los Angeles and we are raising more awareness and collecting more donations,” Arndt said. “We take a lot of pride in it and I appreciate the team that stands behind me. They are really the ones doing all the work.”
Arndt said his mother, Sheila Arndt, was a “special, loving and passionate woman.” She passed away in August 2007.
“My family and I always rally for the American Heart Association,” he said. “It’s one organization that we will always do a fundraiser for. We get together in Indianapolis for the walk and other fundraisers.”
During February, Pilot provides its employees with a roll of stickers that team members can wear and upon which they can write a special message.
“Every day, I get a new sticker to put on my shirt,” Arndt said. “I always write, ‘My mom is why.’ When I get home, my kids love taking the sticker and wearing it, too.”