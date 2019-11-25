Dear Editor,
We wish to offer our sincere thanks to all the firefighters, EMT’s and city crews for their response to the fire at the Town Mall the other weekend.
My daughter and I arrived early enough thinking that we would be able to salvage what was important to our business, as the flames were quite a distance away. However, once we got to the front door some firefighters walked up and pointed out that smoke was already filling the hallway. He summoned a couple of others from the Wheatfield department, they put on their oxygen masks, asked what we needed most and went in. They came out one or two minutes later with the most vital box of documents that we could have wanted. Two of them had one trip in to get it right and each box they carried contained the perfect contents. We are amazed.
Frankly, we are amazed at the followup done by all the departments, particularly Rensselaer Utilities and others.
We are relocated, no one was hurt, and we’ll never forget this event
Many thanks to all.
Corn Genetics of Indiana
Brian and Pam Papak
Caitlin and Kurt Hamstra