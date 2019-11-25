Dear Editor,
Kathy, Jim, Kenny and myself wish to express our warmest thanks to the many fire departments who worked so diligently to save our building.
We are heartbroken for the tenants and the staff of the Filson building for their losses. Some of them are our valued customers and we feel for them. We hope that they find suitable locations to continue their great business.
In particular, we wish to thank the Keener Township crew, who stood ready to protect our property as the flames continued to advance up the alleyway. It was something to see. As the flames worked their way to our building, this crew went into action to suppress it and keep it from jumping to destroy another block of property.
Also, many thanks to not only Rensselaer and other communities who pitched in with their crews, but also the city of Rensselaer and its departments who got us back in business. The reaction time was incredible. Because of this city’s response, incredibly, we were in business two days after this terrible event.
From our crew, and our great customers, our thanks. We wouldn’t be here without you.
Janet Delaney
Janet’s Kitchen