WINAMAC — The Pulaski County Courthouse was evacuated and closed Friday after a maintenance worker found a “suspicious package” in a pubic bathroom.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, a maintenance worker found the package at about 6:30 a.m. in the bathroom in the courthouse’s basement.
The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene, which later determined the package was harmless. The agencies noted there had not been any report of threats — verbal or written — made against employees working in the courthouse, the building, or Pulaski County.
The ISP team and other personnel conducted a check of multiple county offices, which officials said resulted in no additional suspicious devices being found.
Both the courthouse and the annex building were closed Friday while investigators searched the building and grounds for additional devices. The courthouse and annex are expected to reopen Monday as usual.
Officials said they believe there is no threat to the courthouse and it has been deemed safe.
The Winamac Police Department, the PCSD and the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are continuing their investigation.
People with information about the incident are asked to call the Winamac police at 574-946-4800, or PCSD at 574-946-6655.