REMINGTON — Authorities say strong winds Tuesday afternoon may have led to two crashes along a one-mile stretch of Interstate 65 involving three semi-tractor trailers, a box truck and a semi-tractor tanker.
The northbound lanes of I-65 just south of the Wolcott/Remington exit were closed for most of Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.
According to Indiana State police Sgt. Glen Fifield, the first crash occurred around 2 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-65 at mile marker 198 when a strong gust of wind from the west blew across the road, sending a trailer on one of the trucks airborne and into another truck in the right lane.
Fifield said both drivers then lost control of their vehicles, with one striking the median guardrail before impacting the concrete bridge abutment. The cab of the truck then separated from the frame. The truck continued down into the creek while the cab came to rest on its side in the median.
The second truck crashed into the east ditch.
Both drivers were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
A secondary crash occurred at the 197-mile marker almost immediately thereafter. According to Fifield, that crash also involved two semis and a box truck.
In the second crash, a semi was slowing for the earlier crash. Preliminary investigation by Trooper Corey Brown revealed that the box truck was rear-ended by a tanker semi, which pushed the box truck into the rear of a second semi.
The box truck then crashed into the right ditch while the tanker jack-knifed and crashed into the median before also coming to a rest in the right ditch. The driver had to be extricated from the cab and transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
Assisting at the scene was Remington Fire/EMS, Wolcott Fire/EMS, Monticello Fire/EMS, Phoenix EMS, Farney’s Towing, INDOT, Indiana State Police Lafayette/Lowell districts and the ISP Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.