RENSSELAER — Store owners are encouraging people to shop local this week with the annual Christmas Open House event.
This year it's dubbed "Ren Holiday Shop & Stroll" in reference to the city's new art walk murals.
The event has been conducted for nearly a decade, but this year people can enjoy the murals while supporting local stores and businesses.
"The stroll represents kind of a stroll from business to business around town," said local business owner Christy Flemming, "go through the alley, enjoy the art — that sort of thing."
The event will take place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from openings in the morning until around 5 p.m., or 4 p.m. Saturday.
People simply pick up a shopping pass at one of the participating stores to get it stamped, then they do the same while visiting other stores. Collecting all the stamps makes a person eligible to win two gift baskets stuffed with goodies from the local stores.
Participating shoppers should keep in mind that some venues open later than others. Business included in the open house this year include: Brown's Garden Shoppe, Jordan's, Unwind Massage Therapy, The Station at eMbers, Fenwick Farms Brewing Company, Steffen's Jewelry, The Willow Switch, Country Bumpkin, Healing Arts Studio & Upstairs Gallery, Unique Finds, The Briar Patch and Brookside Florist.
In addition to the big rally done with the stamped shopping passes, the stores will have their own ways of celebrating.
"Every business has their own promotions and giveaways they're running," Flemming said.
This is just one of many holiday activities in Rensselaer this season. More information on other events will be forthcoming.