MONTICELLO — State Sen. Brian Buchanan says Indiana’s budget projections are already ahead of where they were at the end of last year.
“In Indiana, we’re really fiscally sound,” he said Wednesday as the keynote speaker for the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce’s monthly lunch event. “We have maintained a $2 billion surplus/rainy day fund.”
The surplus is what Buchanan, R-District 7, said he is queried about most during his visits around the district, which encompasses all of White County and parts of Jasper, Carroll, Tippecanoe, Clinton and Boone counties.
“If you have a recession, you can burn through that money really fast,” he said. “You have to be prepared. It also affects our credit rating, determines our interest rate, how we can borrow money. It’s a financially sound, fiscally prudent thing to do. You just never know when you’re going to need it.”
The 2020 legislative session that begins in January will only be 10 weeks. Longer four-month sessions take place during odd-numbered years. Buchanan calls the 10-week session “a race” to get things accomplished.
“The budget is the one thing we’re constitutionally required to do every year,” he said.
However, he said the challenge is working with a budget that is mostly committed to certain areas before legislators even begin the process.
“About 65% to 70% of the budget goes to K-12 and higher education, 10% to health care (Medicaid, Medicare), and 5% goes toward child services,” he said. “If you add all that together, there is only 10% to 12% of the budget that’s left to run the rest of the state government.”
Buchanan said he enjoys working with the budget and how to best determine how taxpayer dollars are spent or saved.
“I’m a firm believer that if you want to get more of something, you tax it less. If you want to get less of something, you tax it more,” he said. “A good example of that is, back in 2012, there was the decline of the corporate income tax, from 8.5% to 4.8% over a 10-year period. The last several revenue projections have shown growth in corporate income tax.”
But passing budget and other bills also has a down side for Buchanan.
“Any time you pass a bill, one of the challenges is you often feel like you’re picking winners and losers,” he said. “With every bill, some people will like it and some people won’t. Our job as state legislators is to make sure the winners and losers aren’t too big. You try to balance it out and find that middle ground where there aren’t too big of winners and not too big of losers. A successful bill is one in which no one is happy but one they can live with.”
Another issue Buchanan said will most likely see attention is rising health care costs.
“How do we break down costs and look for solutions for that?” he said. “I know it will be a big issue that we will start to address. I don’t think it will be an issue we will solve in 10 weeks and lower everyone’s rates by 50 percent. It will be over time.
“How do we implement (changes) and how do we deal with some of the rising costs?”