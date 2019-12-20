Millions of Americans will be traveling over this Christmas and New Year’s Holiday period, with the majority traveling by automobile. What this means for Hoosiers is more traffic on the highways. To help ensure the safety of all motorists, the Indiana State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., or Combined Accident Reduction Effort, from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.
Operation C.A.R.E. is a federally funded program that allows additional troopers to patrol Hoosier roadways looking for drivers that are driving aggressively or impaired. Please help do your part to make this Christmas-New Year’s Holiday travel period safe by observing the following safety rules:
When planning to travel, make sure you are well rested, as a fatigued driver is a dangerous driver
Increase your following distance; remember the two-second rule
Watch for slowed or stopped traffic when approaching construction zones or crash sites
Leave a car length between you and the vehicle in front of you in stopped traffic. Watch approaching traffic in your mirror and be prepared to take evasive action
Decrease your speed according to traffic and road conditions
Beware of bridges, overpasses and intersections where ice tends to form first during cold inclement weather
Be courteous to your fellow motorists. Turn signals when changing lanes help to eliminate road rage incidents
Make sure everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained, including making sure Child Safety Seats are properly anchored and that children stay securely fastened in them
DON’T BE DISTRACTED-Pull over and stop to use electronic devices
DON’T DRIVE IMPAIRED-Have a designated driver or use a ride sharing service
MOVE OVER and SLOW DOWN for emergency and highway service vehicles
Don’t “hang out” in the left lane. This is one of the most common triggers for a road rage incident. Always drive in the right lane except to pass a slower moving vehicle
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, safety belt use is the most effective strategy a person can employ to prevent death and minimize injury resulting from traffic collisions. Motorists are encouraged to report aggressive or suspected impaired drivers by calling 911. Give a vehicle description, location, and direction of travel.
The Indiana State Police Lowell District #13 wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.