RENSSELAER — St. Joseph's College now has several opportunities for students to return to campus early next year, and the college's alumni association has been meeting with the college's leadership to discuss its accreditation status.
As of Friday, staff at the campus said students are still being recruited for the college's planned Certified Nursing Assistant Program, which may begin as early as January.
Other opportunities for students to return to campus are pending as well. Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette entered into an agreement in November with St. Joseph’s College to offer several subjects during the spring 2020 semester. The classes will apply toward a certificate or degree from Ivy Tech and are transferable to all Indiana public universities and many private universities.
"The discussions began late last summer before the start of our fall semester in August," said Tom McCool, executive director of Ivy Tech's marketing and communications department. "We are just now advertising the spring semester classes, as this is the time that registration is open for the semester."
The college's website, saintjoe.edu, has also been partly redesigned, with a new description.
"Saint Joseph’s College has been on an exciting and groundbreaking journey since its founding in 1889," the college stated. "There have been a lot of twists and turns along the way, but the college has always risen to the challenge."
The college went on to describe how the board voted to voluntarily suspend its accreditation in spring 2017 "rather than allowing the college to continue sliding down the path of diminishing enrollment." Along with this, the college's other stated goals were to provide a "teach-out for then-current students, secure the college's debt and begin anew."
"As of today, three of these objectives have been achieved," the college stated. "Now the focus is on restoring Saint Joseph’s College to a model Catholic liberal-arts institution for the 21st century."
The Missionaries of the Precious Blood, the religious organization which leads the college, has been holding several private meetings with members of the college's incorporated alumni association (SJCAAI).
John Paczesny, a 1976 St. Joe alum, recently took to Facebook to say that such a meeting took place Wednesday between alumni and the college's leadership.
"Funding is available and a serious plan is being prepared," Paczesny said. "Accreditation is going to be a challenge that will be addressed. There is much more work to be done."
He added that, before these meetings started, a non-disclosure agreement was signed between the leadership and the alumni.
"This prevents me from talking about specifics or answering any questions," he said. "But as Pumas we have to keep praying and working to see our vision of the campus come back to life. We are Pumas for life who will not give up."