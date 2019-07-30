RENSSELAER — St. Joseph’s College’s second annual Purple Tie Dinner appeared to go off without a hitch Saturday, despite initial concerns from the college’s leadership teams over the logistics of holding it in the Banet Core Education Center on campus.
The actual dinner took place in a V-shaped hallway outside the main auditorium. Audio/visual equipment allowed the evening’s speakers to be seen and heard by each guest.
“It’s a great crowd,” said Bill Hogan, vice president of advancement for the Phoenix Team assigned to lead the college’s reopening. “I’m not sure how many more we could hold in this room because we’ve never really done this before. I was a little nervous about the length, but I think it’s about right.”
Around 160 people attended this year. Hogan admitted it was slightly less than last year, though arguably not by much.
“Last year we had about 175-180,” he said. “So it’s close. This (room) could hold more, it’s just kind of an odd shape.”
Chief Information Officer Michael Kohlman made sure the audio/visual equipment was set up correctly.
“Most of the challenge of putting it on in this space was just getting everything ready to be operational again,” Kohlman said. “That’s not sexy, but it’s the short answer.”
One of the advantages the team had was they were already prepping the building to resume some form of operations in the near future.
“When the question came up of, ‘Do we do the Purple Tie Dinner here?’ it really wasn’t an issue of, ‘Was there a lot of fundamental work that had to be done to get the building ready?’” he said. “It was, ‘Could we move things along a little bit faster so it could happen for this?’”
The equipment used to microphone the main event and broadcast it over the internet also proved a bit of a challenge. Kohlman said the technology used was “a mix” of old and new equipment.
“A lot of this came from the last big donation we had on technology just before we closed,” Kohlman said. “So that was put in storage and it was hung onto because it was modern. It was OK. It was ready to go. And, yes, in addition to that, certainly (there were) some selected additions of things and equipment that I needed to get there.”
Though the internet feed and the sound equipment seemed to be working well, the team worked to make sure it was up to standard.
“A highly paranoid, neurotic individual — who will remain nameless — tested this thing to within an inch of its life over the last seven days,” Kohlman said with a smile.
The dinner’s guest of honor, former Purdue University basketball coach Gene Keady, seemed to enjoy himself at the dinner, along with his wife, Kathleen.
“It feels great to be back here,” Keady said. “I’ve always liked St. Joseph’s College.”
Keady expressed both sadness and optimism in regard to the college’s recent history.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said of the closure. “I just hope it gets going again and I’m happy to see it getting rejuvenated.”
Keady said the college became a special place to him through his experiences with the campus and the region, all of which helped to make him something of a legend at Purdue.
“It’s always been a special place to come during the summer and go by here,” he said of SJC. “I always thought about Rensselaer and St. Joseph’s College because of my very positive experiences here. It has a special place in my heart.”