RENSSELAER — St. Joseph’s College released a statement Tuesday which hinted at the college’s possible plans for the future.
In the beginning of the statement, the college’s leaders said the institution still “pledges itself to a tradition of excellence and to a liberal education that is a united endeavor of intelligence and faith.”
Hunter Global Education
Out of what the college referred to as its “drive to return academic programming to the Rensselaer campus,” the board of trustees has enlisted the aid of Hunter Global Education.
Hunter, the college said, is led by Dr. William J. Carroll, who was formerly the president of Benedictine University for 20 years, during which time the institution grew from 1,400 students to almost 11,000.
During that period of time, The Chronicle of Higher Education reportedly named Benedictine the “fastest growing university in the country” for 10 consecutive years.
“The St. Joseph’s College Mission is alive and well and is the warrant and guide for us to move forward in exciting directions,” the college stated.
While attempting to give an overview of its situation, the college’s leadership stated that the “founding” of an institution “is not a one-time event.”
“It is a continuous founding by successive generations of ‘founders,’ guided and inspired by the institutions’ mission,” the college stated. “St Joseph’s College has been on an exciting and groundbreaking journey since its founding in 1889. This journey has been met with twists and turns in the road with the college stopping ‘to recreate’ itself at times — all of which the college has navigated successfully.”
In spring 2017, the board voluntarily suspended the college’s accreditation and operations to, as the college put it, “recreate,” which it defined as “to work on the next chapter of the institution’s journey.”
“The goal is to restore St. Joseph’s College as a viable and model Catholic liberal arts institution for the 21st century offering academic programs at the Rensselaer campus,” the leadership stated.
Speaking of restoration, the 128 Core Partners document targeted Dec. 31, 2019, for the development of “a comprehensive three-year plan.”
With this plan, the college said, it is “on target for developing that plan to be delivered to the board in December with planned dissemination in early 2020.”
The college said it will now be searching for someone to fill the shoes of its former vice president of advancement, Bill Hogan, who announced his resignation in early October.
“Bill has laid a wonderful foundation for us to be able to continue to move forward,” the college stated. “Regarding donations received, $2.3 million has been raised and pledged.”
The college’s immediate goal, it said, is to continue to raise operational funds to continue returning the campus to academic programming. Immediate financial needs are for operational costs which are estimated to be several million dollars for the next three years.
When it comes to how the physical campus can itself be used, the college said the goal is “to begin offering classes in the Core Building, which is ready for business” and to essentially “grow from there, since apartments are available.”
Anyone with further questions for the college is encouraged to send an email to saintjosephs@saintjoe.edu. The Rensselaer Republican will have more information as this story develops.