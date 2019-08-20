RENSSELAER — The St. Joseph's College Alumni Association recently provided details from a conference call Aug. 12 between several members of the SJC Board of Trustees and the college's staff.
The association said the call lasted about 90 minutes.
According to a post from the "Involved for Life" Facebook page, the call was made to "keep communications channels open between alumni and the leadership" of SJC.
The staff members present on the call reportedly included the vice president of career and technical education, Michelle Meadows, vice president for advancement, Bill Hogan and advisor Bill Carroll. The association said subjects covered on the call included "understanding next steps in potentially holding homecoming 2020 on campus" as well as other highlights.
More than $2 million has been given "in pledges and intentions" for the 128 Core partners campaign to secure investments for the college's reopening.
Approximately $60,000 has reportedly been earmarked for repairs in the campus apartments. The association said they are viewed as the most viable location in which students may reside on campus if and when the college resumes operations.
That said, the doors and roofing have been in need of repairs.
The college's first annual Purple Tie Dinner in 2018 raised funds to improve Schwieterman Hall. The association said new flooring has been installed in one room in Schwieterman Hall, and the flooring for the rest of the rooms has been purchased, though it is currently in storage.
The funds raised from this year’s Purple Tie Dinner were earmarked for operations. The association said there was "no word" on the exact amount raised at this year’s dinner yet.
Nursing program
The association said $20,000 has been approved for technology upgrades in the campus' Core Building, and it called these updates "critical for revenue-generating programs," including a planned certified nursing assistant (CNA) program originally announced in July.
The college has reportedly hired an instructor for this program. In the near future, the college will be buying supplies and work with the state to achieve certification for the program. The association said more details about the program will be shared "once state approval is completed."
"The hope is to have the program certified and running by this fall," the association stated. "Other certificate programs are being considered, but the CNA rollout is priority."
Other highlights
The campus chapel will also have a cosmetic enhancement to the brickwork, funded by the St. Joseph's College fellows, called tuck-pointing.
The association said the college's former vice president of academics, Tom Ryan, has retired and that there is "no immediate plan" to replace the position.
"For budgetary reasons, the grant writer position has been eliminated," the association stated.
According to the association, the college recently hosted a summit for farm executives which received positive feedback, and the college will now be "exploring potential programs aimed at the agriculture sector."
The association said Carroll is working to explore potential partnerships between the college "several national and international universities and businesses."