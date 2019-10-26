RENSSELAER — Dale Fallat, a retiree living in Zionsville, is a proud 1966 alum of St. Joseph’s College.
But he is arguably even more proud of the semester when he brought the iconic musician John Denver to campus, at a time when most people wouldn’t have thought to mention his name while booking him.
Originally from the Cleveland, Ohio, area, Fallat began his higher education at SJC in 1962, when only boys were allowed as students. After arriving on campus, he went on to be elected student body president in the ‘65-’66 school year.
The biggest part of his campaign platform had been to bring big-name entertainment to campus to attract more attention from those beyond SJC — particularly to bring in “the young ladies who would come on busloads if there was something going on at St. Joe’s.”
“You know, we were an all-male school,” he said. “So I just decided that I had to try to bring the quality of our social life and the quality of those large weekends, social weekends, up from where it had been.”
While still newly-elected, Fallat spent time on the phone with a firm in New York City trying to figure out how to book performing groups and work out the cost.
“It was a top-notch New York City booking agent,” Fallat remembered.
The agent advised Fallat to book three or four different acts in a bundle to increase his chances of getting the kinds of acts that he wanted. Names Fallat recognized and booked included Judy Collins and a 30-year-old Peter Nero.
“He rocked the house,” Fallat said of Nero. “Believe me. That was something to behold.”
That “house” was the campus fieldhouse, which of course still stands today.
“We would put the concerts on in the gymnasium, which was the most seats we had on campus,” Fallat said. “And we would build a stage from scratch. We had some experience with that, because one large group came in 1964.”
In the spring of 1966, as the campus’ Little 500 race was approaching, Fallat’s group was waiting for the third group, which was the Chad Mitchell Trio.
“And people came,” Fallat said of the Little 500 at that time. “It was parents’ weekend. It was a big weekend.”
But Fallat heard “rumbles” that Mitchell himself was leaving the group, meaning that their show would likely be canceled.
Fallat had been fortunate so far, he said, in that there had been no major problems booking any of the acts. For a moment, though, it looked like the trio would have to be replaced with another act.
But then, the NYC agent called him to say that the trio would be performing, only a new backup singer would be taking Mitchell’s place.
In the decades since that spring, Fallat has enjoyed looking back to see how all of those odd circumstances lined up to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone at SJC at that time.
“I was really proud,” he said. “But it was ironic that the weekend looked like it was kind of screwed up and nobody knew what they were doing. That was kind of true. I mean, we didn’t have much control over the change in ownership of the Chad Mitchell Trio or anything else.”
At the time, all Fallat knew for sure was they were still getting the Chad Mitchell Trio, only Chad Mitchell was being replaced by some other singer who seemed barely worth bringing up at the time.
“And he didn’t even mention the guy’s name,” Fallat recalled. “That wasn’t a part of it. It was going be ‘The Mitchell Trio,’ because they dropped Chad’s name. And I honestly didn’t have any choice in the matter. That’s what they were offering, and it was like three weeks before the event, and I was really trying to hold the thing together.”
Fallat remembered that the editor of the school newspaper at that time was agitated with him, since the whole plan “appeared to be in disarray.” Unbeknownst to either of them, however, Fallat and the firm had accidentally booked one of America’s most legendary musicians to perform at SJC that year.
“By fluke, we had a world-class visit,” Fallat said.
He is still willing to bet that few people know about it today, given the odd circumstances which led to it happening. But he will never forget meeting the then-22-year-old John Denver on campus.
“He is this choir boy, tiny person,” Fallat remembered. “He’s very small and very shy. That’s something that we learned about him through his later life is that he’s shy. So that’s how he was.”
For a man who would one day be considered an icon, Fallat said he and the others had to make an effort to get Denver out of his shell after meeting him. During that time, they took him on a tour of the SJC campus.
“He was just slight of frame, very willow-y, good-looking guy,” Fallat said. “Real quiet. I mean, we really had to pull him out, as I recall. And maybe we didn’t even succeed at that. I don’t know.”
Fallat said that, when the Mitchell Trio performed in the fieldhouse, Denver only performed one solo. He said that he may still have one of the vinyl albums the trio sold that day, with the song Denver played solo recorded on it
“Even though he was kind of taking the leader’s place, he only did that one song — and it’s the most beautiful song I’ve ever heard on a guitar — and it’s ‘The Bells of Rhymney.’”
Though Denver did not sing any other songs alone that day, he amazed the crowd packed into the fieldhouse with that performance, on that warm, nice afternoon.
“He brought down the house because I don’t think anybody had ever heard a better performance of anything,” Fallat said. “Of course, that voice of his was angelic, and that guitar. And the rest of the group stepped back, and he was spotlighted. That’s what I remember.”
Fallat and his fellow students were able to enjoy one of the first performances of John Denver just before he became the John Denver, who spoke louder with his music than he did with anything else.
“I can’t remember a word he said that afternoon,” Fallat said. “I can remember how quiet he was.”
Denver’s music has become legendary for making everyone who hears it become nostalgic for places they may never have visited. But as he approaches the age of 75, Fallat can still remember the day Denver visited SJC and put on an unforgettable show.
“I know a lot of towns that would just kill to be able to say that they hosted John Denver one afternoon,” he said with a chuckle.